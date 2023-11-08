WATCH LIVE: Hearing continues for Davie couple arrested on animal cruelty charges, but fighting to get dogs back

DAVIE, Fla. – A hearing continues Wednesday for a Davie couple who were arrested in September on drug and animal cruelty charges, but who are now fighting in court to get their dogs back.

Prosecutors argue that Sean Brodnax and his wife, Danielle Palladino, were running an illegal puppy mill out of their home.

They believe the couple’s 26 French bulldog-pit bull mixes should remain in the custody of animal control.

Detectives said the couple was not licensed to breed.

Their dogs were seized back in September when authorities served a search warrant at their home, finding fentanyl pills and about a kilo of cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Multiple law enforcement officers took the stand on Tuesday and were questioned by the state and pressed by the defense on the charges of animal cruelty against the couple.