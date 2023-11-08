‘Sexually violent predator’ followed woman from Metrorail station, exposed himself, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a Florida City man early Wednesday morning after they said he followed a woman from a Metrorail station, exposed himself and began masturbating.

But Akil Nathaniel Cousins’ conduct towards officers and an attempt to escape custody would be what earned him felony charges, according to authorities.

According to an arrest report, at around midnight, Cousins, 27, approached the woman as she exited the Dadeland South Metrorail station, located at 9150 Dadeland Blvd. in the Kendall area, followed her, made sexual advances and offered her money.

After he exposed himself and began masturbating, the woman called authorities, police said.

Police said Cousins ran after officers arrived and were attempting to speak with him. After officers caught up, they said Cousins pushed one of them to the ground and struggled with them, leading an officer to use a Taser.

Once in custody, police took Cousins to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. According to the arrest report, after being released, he tried to run from police again, but officers caught him before he left the hospital grounds.

Authorities arrested Cousins on two felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of escaping custody as a sexually violent predator and a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.