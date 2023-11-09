Cops put bomb-sniffing dogs to the test in Miami airport drill

MIAMI – The bomb detecting dogs at Miami International Airport put their super-sniffers to the test on Thursday during a special security drill.

Two K-9 officers with the National Explosive Detection Canine Team were tasked with finding non-metallic threats.

The Miami-Dade Police Department program works with the Transportation Security Administation to spot any explosive threats through passenger checkpoints.

It is all part of the Passenger Screening Canine program.

“We are the first layer, so we’re doing security and traveling through here, searching for explosives odor from the checkpoint to the garages,” said K-9 trainer Montrial Thomas.

MIA is expected to see more than 1.8 million passengers from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Tuesday after.

It just underscored the importance of having the K-9 officers on the frontlines.