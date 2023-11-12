2-year-old drowns in family pool after getting past multiple safety barriers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned in a southwest Miami-Dade County pool on Sunday.

The 2-year-old was found in a pool, leaving a family heartbroken after an unimaginable loss.

It happened around 10 a.m. along the 14000 block of Southwest 170th Terrace. That’s when police say the two year old somehow crossed two safety barriers.

Police say when an adult checked on where the child should have been, they eventually found him in the backyard pool.

The child was found in the pool, he was unresponsive when taken out of the water, police said.

The two year old was rushed by helicopter to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade police stressed that because South Florida is an area with a lot of bodies of water, it is important to teach children water safety as soon as possible. Some organizations offer lessons for children as young as 6 months old.