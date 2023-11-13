Detectives consider man’s fatal fall in Fort Lauderdale might have been accidental

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how a man fell to his death in Fort Lauderdale. They believe he fell from the balcony of a high-rise building. It might have been accidental.

Carrie Draves, who lives in the building named Society Las Olas, said it was devastating to have learned that one of her neighbors had died.

“We had actually gotten an email about floor P being closed so we knew something had to have happened at the pool,” Draves said. “We got back here and there were many police cars.”

Police officers lined up along Southwest First Avenue on Sunday, as the man’s body was near the building’s pool.

“They said that there had been a jumper and sounded like it was from the 30th floor to the pool deck,” Draves said.

Detectives said on Monday that it was not a suicide. Neighbors said the rumor was the man was attempting to jump from one balcony to another. Police officers received the reports.

“I don’t know how one accidentally or otherwise falls off without intention from either yourself or another party,” said Charlie Auer, a resident at the building.