Pompano Beach couple robbed of $44,000 worth of items after arriving home from dinner

Sketch of man who robbed couple on Oct. 30 outside Pompano Beach home.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ambushed a Pompano Beach couple a couple weeks ago as they were returning home from dinner.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 2600 block of Northeast Sixth Street.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the husband and wife opened their garage door when they arrived home and the husband was ambushed by a man who was armed with a gun as he opened the driver’s side car door.

Grossman said in a news release Wednesday that the man demanded the couple’s belongings and got away with “two iPhones, a Rolex and a purse containing a wallet with credit cards.”

She said he then ran toward the roadway where a black sedan was waiting and fled west toward North Federal Highway.

According to Grossman, the valuables taken from the couple were worth more than $44,000 in total.

On Wednesday, BSO released a composite sketch of the robber, who the victim said was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.