Broward Public Schools to ‘fully open’ Friday after excessive flooding forced closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata announced that schools and district offices will be fully open on Friday after they were closed on Thursday due to the heavy rain and flooding issues.

“Tomorrow we are expected to be open fully,” Licata said. “We just got off the meeting with the regionals and the cabinet members. We are going to be fully open.”

Multiple schools in Broward County reported flooding in buildings and parking lots, and at least a couple were dealing with power issues Thursday.

BCPS announced Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes would be canceled on Thursday due to the excessive flooding and rainstorms in the area.

Licata said moving forward, school employees and personnel will be canvassing schools to assess any damage or water intrusion.

He also stated that some schools in the county remain flooded.

Those schools include the following:

C. Robert Markham Elementary School, located at 1501 NW 15th Ave

Pompano Beach Middle, located 310 NE 6th St.

North Side Elementary, located 120 NE 11th St.

Piper High School, located 8000 NW 44th St.

Northeast High School, located at 700 NE 56th St.

Western High School, located at 1200 SW 136th Ave.

Licata also said that two to three schools in Broward experienced power issues due to the flooding.

