Israel-Hamas war: Videos show arrests during protests in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – As the Israel-Hamas war ensued after the Oct. 7 attack, opposing protests and arrests over clashes continued in South Florida.

A witness shared videos of police officers arresting protesters as tempers flared during demonstrations on Saturday in downtown Hollywood.

One included a woman who was a pro-Palestinian protester after she struck a man who was a pro-Israeli protester at Young Circle Park, according to the witness.

On Sunday, in Palm Beach County, police officers arrested Hawazin Wright, a pro-Palestinian protester, during a protest at Okeechobee Boulevard.

Wright, 43, wielded a 10- to 12-inch knife and blocked westbound traffic, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

THE WAR CONTINUES

Monday marked the 45th day of the war in Gaza.

Israel estimated Hamas was holding over 240 hostages. In southern Israel, just at a music festival, the death toll of the Oct. 7 attack killing over 1,200 was estimated at 360.

Israeli troops reported the takeovers of medical facilities continued in Gaza City. Palestinians estimated there were about 11,500 dead.

The World Health Organization reported evacuating 31 premature babies from Shifa Hospital. Egypt announced the babies’ arrival at the Gaza-Egypt crossing point.

This is a developing story.

