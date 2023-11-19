81º

This Week in South Florida: Maor Elbaz Starinsky

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been possible movement in a deal to free hostages held in Gaza that we know includes Israelis, Americans and people from two dozen countries.

A tentative deal first reported in the Washington Post that a U.S. brokered plan with Israel and Hamas would free dozens of women and children held in Gaza in return for a five day pause in fighting.

Israel’s Consul General to Florida, Maor Elbaz Starinsky, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

