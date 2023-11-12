82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – From South Florida streets to university campuses, to the Florida statehouse to Congress, we the people are divided, watching war in real time, and its fallout so personal to so many.

The divisions are emotional, historical, political, and our government reflects that, deeply involved in supporting Israel’s goal to eliminate Hamas and terror organizations, and to find ways to protect civilians under Hamas control.

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Weston, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

