This Week in South Florida: Alexis Calatayud and Michael Gottlieb

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Four days, five topics and one more special session in Tallahassee this week, with much of the focus on the Florida front of Israel’s war on Hamas.

They include money for security and sanctions against Iran based companies.

Add to that, bills funding home hurricane hardening and school vouchers, and some of those session bills are being carried by South Florida senators and representatives.

State Senator Alexis Calatayud, a Republican representing southeast Miami-Dade County, and State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Democrat representing central Broward County, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.