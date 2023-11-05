This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – More than $14 billion U.S. dollars in emergency funding is to back Israel’s war on terrorists and to rescue hostages, including Americans.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to send it, and pay for it by diverting the money that would have funded internal revenue service improvements.

That left South Florida democrats with a tough decision, and all but one joined Republicans in voting yes.

But the U.S. Senate has already said forget it, the bill would be dead on arrival. So what now?

