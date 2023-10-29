78º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Roundtable: Rafael Yaniz, Tom Hudson, Amy Driscoll, Stephen Johnson

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There were several hot button topics to discuss on the This Week in South Florida roundtable.

Joining TWISF host Glenna Milberg at the table were Rafael Yaniz, a Miami-based attorney and political analyst with a specialty in Israel politics and policy, Tom Hudson, a senior economics editor and special correspondent at WLRN, Amy Driscoll, the deputy editorial page editor for the Miami Herald, and Stephen Johnson is an attorney active with 100 Black Men of South Florida and Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Board.

The full roundtable discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

