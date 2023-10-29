81º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Randy Fine

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A bit of a bombshell dropped last week when one of the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ biggest supporters in the state legislature ended that alliance with a scathing published about-face, saying the governor didn’t do enough to combat an increasing number of anti-Semitic acts.

State Rep, Randy Fine is the only Jewish Republican in the Florida House of Representatives.

DeSantis, who, last week launched what he calls a “strong-on-israel” website and addressed the republican Jewish coalition in Las Vegas, called Fine’s move “pure politics.”

Fine, a Republican from Brevard County, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

