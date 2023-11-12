This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones and Vicki Lopez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A lot of money and a lot of message last week in a speedy special legislative session in Tallahassee, originally called to pass bills to support Israel in its fight for existence and against terrorism.

Your Florida lawmakers expanded the call and put millions of dollars more toward hurricane relief and toward school vouchers, but it was the emotionally and historically charged issue of war that led to some tense moments.

Two of South Florida's state lawmakers, Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from Miami-Dade County, and Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Republican from Miami-Dade, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss