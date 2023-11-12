82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Michael Gonora and Steven Meiner

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami Beach

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Four of South Florida’s major cities had elections last week.

They were Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Hialeah.

With voter turnout not even 15%, only one out of ten voters made the decisions for everyone else.

Some of those races are going to runoffs, including the race for Miami Beach mayor.

Michael Gonora is a condo association lawyer and former commissioner who came in second-of-four candidates by 240 votes.

Steven Meiner was the top vote getter. He is a current city commissioner and a lawyer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The two candidates joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter