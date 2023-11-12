This Week in South Florida: Michael Gonora and Steven Meiner

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Four of South Florida’s major cities had elections last week.

They were Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Hialeah.

With voter turnout not even 15%, only one out of ten voters made the decisions for everyone else.

Some of those races are going to runoffs, including the race for Miami Beach mayor.

Michael Gonora is a condo association lawyer and former commissioner who came in second-of-four candidates by 240 votes.

Steven Meiner was the top vote getter. He is a current city commissioner and a lawyer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

