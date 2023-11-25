Hialeah man accused of spearing undersized lobster off Card Sound Bridge

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Hialeah was arrested Friday after he was caught with multiple undersized lobsters in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A Key Largo deputy and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer were patrolling near Card Sound Bridge just before 4 p.m. when they observed multiple people spearfishing and fishing gear, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Adam Linhardt.

Deputies said they witnessed Alejandro Garcia Azcuy and other boaters tossing lobsters into the water as they approached the area.

Azcuy is facing charges of spearfishing in a prohibited area, harvesting lobster from a sanctuary, spearing lobster, possessing no lobster gauge, possession of grouper out-of-season and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He also received multiple boating citations following the incident.

Jail records show Azcuy is set to be arraigned on Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m.