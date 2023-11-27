Man arrested on murder charge in deadly gas station shooting near Opa-locka

MIAMI – A South Florida man wanted for a gas station murder east of Opa-locka was arrested by police on Sunday.

Officers took 41-year-old Andre Jermaine Rigby into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Dustin Bennett.

According to police, Rigby, of North Miami, and his cousin, 40-year-old Michael Christopher Petty, shot and killed Bennett after they got into an argument on July 30 at the Westar gas station at 715 Opa-locka Blvd., near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Interstate 95.

Investigators determined after reviewing surveillance video that Rigby and Petty were driving in a vacuum truck before and after the shooting.

After tracking down the business that the vehicle belonged to, police said they spoke with the owners of the business, who identified Petty as an employee and Rigby as his cousin, who they would see around the business.

On Sunday, police arrested Rigby in Miami on a first-degree murder charge. It’s not clear whether authorities have located Petty.