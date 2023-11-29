Teen accused of robbing classmate at gunpoint in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday after they said he robbed a classmate at gunpoint after trying to sell him a gun in Hialeah earlier this month.

According to an arrest report from the Hialeah Police Department, the victim and Anthony Mason Cedeno-Salazar, of Miami, exchanged text messages around 3 p.m. Nov. 2 in reference to the victim purchasing a gun that Cedeno-Salazar was selling.

The victim agreed to buy the gun from Cedeno-Salazar for $475 and sent him a location near West 36th Avenue so they could meet up to finalize the purchase, the report stated.

Police said when Cedeno-Salazar arrived at the location, he was also accompanied by a juvenile female and another male in his vehicle.

During the meetup, the victim sat in the backseat behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle, at which time Cedeno-Salazar removed the magazine from the gun and proceeded to hand the gun to the victim to get a closer inspection, according to the report.

The victim then returned the loaded magazine back to Cedeno-Salazar and gave him $475 cash in exchange for the gun, police said.

Shortly after receiving the cash, Cedeno-Salazar loaded the gun with the magazine, pointed it at the victim and told him to get out of the car, the report stated.

“In fear for his life,” the victim exited the vehicle and walked away from the location, according to police.

Salazar then fled the scene along with the two passengers who were inside his car during the armed robbery, investigators said.

As police arrived at the scene, the victim provided a copy of the text messages in which Cedeno-Salazar sent a picture of the gun he was selling to him.

Investigators said the victim and Cedeno-Salazar both attend American Senior High School in Miami-Dade County, and the Miami-Dade School Board Police were notified of the incident.

Detectives said the victim was able to “immediately” identify Cedeno as the person who robbed him at gunpoint after police showed him a photo lineup.

Police said they were able to contact the female passenger in Cedeno-Salazar’s vehicle at the time of the incident and brought her in for questioning at Hialeah Police Headquarters, where she corroborated the victim’s statement.

Police took Cedeno-Salazar into custody just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest report.

According to jail records, he is facing one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday, Cedeno-Salazar was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.