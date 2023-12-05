Fort Lauderdale police: Barricaded subject Baker Acted, will face animal cruelty charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have detained a man who they said barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday.

According to police, the man barricaded himself inside a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Terrace.

Police said the man suffers from mental health concerns, but no other people were inside the home.

Police do believe, however, that he harmed a relative’s dog based on “information gathered on scene,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

According to authorities, the man has since been hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, but will face an animal cruelty charge.

Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed that Dillard 6-12 and Dillard Elementary School were on a secure status due to the police activity in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

