Pembroke Pines police announce arrest in 2021 homicide

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Nearly two years after a man was gunned down while driving in Pembroke Pines, police announced an arrest in the murder case Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Isaiah Mesadieu, 21, was charged in connection to the Dec. 13, 2021 shooting near Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard.

Police believe that Mesadieu, who’s now facing a first-degree murder charge, opened fire on the victim while both were driving separate vehicles.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, crashed his vehicle near Memorial Manor at 777 S. Douglas Road.

During the nearly two-year investigation, police said that they identified Mesadieu as a person of interest.

“DNA evidence collected by detectives and thorough investigative efforts linked Mesadieu to the crime scene,” police spokesperson Amanda Conwell said.

Authorities located Mesadieu in Pennsylvania in October and arrested him, Conwell said. He was being held in the York County, Pennsylvania jail, she said.

Mesadieu’s mug shot wasn’t immediately available.