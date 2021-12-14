Man gunned down while driving in Pembroke Pines, police say

One person was killed Monday night in a possible road rage shooting in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Monday night while driving near Memorial Manor in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

According to authorities, several people called 911 just after 10:45 p.m. to report a possible shooting involving vehicles in the area of Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard.

Police said one of the vehicles crashed near Memorial Manor at 777 S. Douglas Road.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity as they work to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.