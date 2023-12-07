Man accused of vandalizing pro-Israel sign at Miami Beach business booked into Miami-Dade jail

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who is accused of vandalizing a pro-Israel sign at a Miami Beach business was transferred Wednesday to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, nearly a week after being arrested in Broward County.

Nour Abaido, of Coral Springs, was arrested last Friday and is facing a charge of criminal mischief with prejudice for damages over $200.

The hate crime happened in late October at Bagel Time Cafe, located at 3915 Alton Road in Miami Beach, just south of 41st Street.

The business had placed a banner up, stating “Bagel Time proudly stands with Israel.”

Police said Abaido was seen in the video exiting his vehicle after stopping in the middle of traffic, trying to take down the sign and then slashing it after he failed.

Authorities said he was caught on camera causing significant damage to the sign, which was valued at approximately $400.

Investigators are also searching for a woman who they said was caught on surveillance video vandalizing an Israeli and an American flag placed outside the same bagel shop earlier that week.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

The public may report any suspected hate crimes in the county to the state attorney’s office by calling its “Hate Crime Hotline” at 786-687-2566.

Anyone with information on either case is also urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.