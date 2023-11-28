Woman caught on camera stomping Israeli, American flag outside Miami Beach business

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video obtained by Local 10 News shows a woman vandalizing an Israeli and an American flag placed outside a Miami Beach business early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Bagel Time Cafe, located at 3915 Alton Road, just south of 41st Street.

Video shows the woman grabbing the flags from outside the business, taking them in the middle of Alton Road, and then stomping on them.

Additional surveillance video captured the woman twirling the flags in the middle of the street and then dancing on top of them.

It isn’t the first time that the bagel shop has been subjected to vandalism.

Local 10 News reported in October that the business had placed a banner stating “Bagel Time proudly stands with Israel” when a suspect was seen in the video stopping in the middle of traffic, trying to take down the sign and then slashing it after he fails.

Bagel Time’s owner, Josh Nodel, told Local 10 News that he contacted Miami Beach police during both incidents.

“It’s pretty bad for us in our community. We have (the) Miami Beach community over here,” Nodel said in October. “Everybody here know(s) each other. So people don’t want to feel, you know, in fear. They want to feel safe over here. And that’s what I feel in Florida to this day.”

Nodel said the incident doesn’t just represent vandalism; it’s indicative of a much larger problem.

“I would say she’s the lowest. If she supports Hamas, then she’s not human. It’s disgusting,” he said.

The public may report any suspected hate crimes in the county to the state attorney’s office by calling its “Hate Crime Hotline” at 786-687-2566 or the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.