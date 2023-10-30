Suspect caught on camera vandalizing pro-Israel sign at Miami Beach business

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video obtained by Local 10 News shows a suspect vandalizing a pro-Israel sign placed outside of a Miami Beach business.

It happened late Friday at Bagel Time Cafe, located at 3915 Alton Road, just south of 41st Street.

The business had placed a banner stating “Bagel Time proudly stands with Israel.”

The suspect is seen in the video stopping in the middle of traffic, trying to take down the sign and then slashing it after he fails.

Bagel Time’s owner, Josh Nodel, told Local 10 News that he has contacted Miami Beach police.

“It’s pretty bad for us in our community. We have (the) Miami Beach community over here,” Nodel said. “Everybody here know(s) each other. So people don’t want to feel, you know, in fear. They want to feel safe over here. And that’s what I feel in Florida to this day.”

Nodel said the incident doesn’t just represent vandalism; it’s indicative of a much larger problem.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released a statement Monday regarding what her office says is a recent surge in anti-Semitic reports in the county.

“Sadly, South Florida is seeing a sudden surge of anti-Semitic incidents intended to cower and infuriate members of our Jewish community,” she said. “I have always believed that hate, a dangerous sentiment, has no place in any self-respecting society or community. I, my prosecutors, and all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, will thoroughly investigate each reported incident to uncover any evidence which may lead to a prosecutable crime. Messages of hate, discrimination and prejudice should never be allowed to stand.”

The public may report any suspected hate crimes in the county to the state attorney’s office by calling its “Hate Crime Hotline” at 786-687-2566.