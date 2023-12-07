Miami-Dade police officer accused of armed kidnapping, sexual battery

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested by his own department Wednesday night after a violent dispute with his ex-girlfriend, police said.

According to police, Miguel Lomeli, 32, got into an argument with the victim outside of her home in Homestead before grabbing the woman and taking her inside the residence where he sexually assaulted her.

“There is no place for betrayal of public trust of any kind in the Miami-Dade Police Department. The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers is extremely troubling and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable,” MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels said in a news release. “The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents. I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone.”

Daniels confirmed that Lomeli’s arrest happened with the cooperation of the department’s Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue its thorough investigation and work closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served,” she said.

Further details about the alleged crime were not immediately released.

Lomeli was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.