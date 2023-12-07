Miami protesters stand outside Haitian consulate in Brickell

Protesters stand across the street from the Haitian consulate on Thursday in Miami.

MIAMI – About a dozen protesters stood across the street from the consulate of Haiti on Thursday in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Paul Christian Namphy was part of the group that was protesting along 13 Street before marching eastbound to Brickell Avenue.

“They are asking Kenyan police officers to go to Haiti,” Namphy said about Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s request to the United Nations. “This is not the solution. We are not in favor of that intervention. We are in favor of a Haitian solution.”

About a dozen protesters were across the street of the Haitian consulate on Thursday in Miami. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Despite Henry’s plea for help and the approval of the United Nations Security Council, Kenya’s government announced last month that police officers will not be deployed to command a multinational mission in Haiti until training and funding conditions are met

Also last month, a heavily armed gang seized The Fontaine Hospital Center in Port-au-Prince and there was a brief armed confrontation at the border between Dominican soldiers and members of a Haitian environmental government brigade.

The protest in Miami comes after Joseph Vincent, a dual Haitian-American citizen and former confidential informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Gangs grew more violent after the assassination. Tensions with the Dominican Republic increased. The instability has been driving an increase in migration.

Last week, law enforcement intercepted 63 undocumented migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic in a rustic wooden boat at sea, near Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Haiti-Dominican border remained closed on Thursday.

The protest continued at the consulate of the Dominican Republic along Brickell Avenue, near Southeast 11 Street.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Mario Alonso contributed to this report.

Protesters march