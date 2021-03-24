Man walks into Publix supermarket armed with 5 guns, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. – Just two days after a man opened fire at a grocery store in Colorado killing 10 people, police are at the scene of a Publix supermarket in Atlanta where they have detained a man armed with five guns and wearing body armor, police said.

A witness told police they saw the man enter the store in the 1300 block of Atlantic Dr. NW on Wednesday, openly carrying a rifle, and go into a restroom. The witness told management who called police, according to reports. When the man emerged from the restroom, police were at the scene and the man was detained for questioning.

During the investigation, officers found he was carrying a total of five guns, two long guns and three pistols.

Reports from the scene said that fire rescue arrived on scene to conduct a mental health evaluation of the man.