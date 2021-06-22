More perks coming to COVID-19 vaccine recipients, this time at Walgreens

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Customers who receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens, will now receive $25 in cash rewards through June 26. Kids 12-15 who get their vaccine can receive a $25 Walgreens gift card or have the reward added to their parent or guardian’s account.

4,000 Walgreens locations across the country will offer extended hours on Fridays during the month of June, for walk-in patients hoping to receive their shots. Several 24-hour pharmacies will also be offering the vaccine.

The promotion is one of many being launched to boost vaccination efforts. Shake Shack is offering up free fries and Krispy Kreme has already given away 1.5 million doughnuts to customers who present their vaccination card, showing they have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Several states including Ohio and California have created lotteries, promising vaccinated residents chances to win millions of dollars.

For more information about the Walgreens incentive, or to schedule an appointment, visit this link.