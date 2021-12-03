Honda recalling more than 700,000 SUVs, pickups because hoods can open while driving

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker's headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

MIAMI, Fla. – Honda is recalling more than 700,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because of a problem with a hood latch that can cause the hood to open while the vehicle is moving.

Included in the recall are certain 2019 model year Passport, 2016-2019 model year Pilot, and 2017-2020 model year Ridgeline vehicles.

According to American Honda Motor Co., Inc., the hood latch may allow the hood to open, which could obstruct the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.

Vibration noises or the appearance of a loose hood are potential warnings of the failing hood latch striker, according to the manufacturer.

Loose gaps in the front seal between the hood and grill allow for air entry, potentially resulting in hood vibration at highway speeds. Over time the hood vibration could form stress fractures along the hood latch striker and separate the hood latch striker from the hood, according to Honda.

Authorized Honda dealers will either repair the hood and install a striker support plate, or completely replace the hood with a new part for free. Owners can call for an appointment.

For more Information, American Honda’s Customer Support and Campaign Center can answer questions at (888) 234-2138.

Also, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has a look-up feature where any vehicle can be searched by its VIN number to check for recalls.

Access the NHTSA VIN recall look up here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls