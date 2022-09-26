84º

Time to Smile!: Check out this doggie burger bash

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Shelter dogs receive special treat (Courtesy: Humane Society of Lebanon County)

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Shelter dogs in Pennsylvania enjoyed a special treat, in memory of a man who previously adopted a pet from shelter.

Several McDonald’s burgers were brought to the Humane Society of Lebanon County last week, in memory of Joe Kunder. The pups were very happy to receive their treats.

Kunder was killed in a motorcycle accident in June. He would have been 55.

The burgers were taken to the shelter on his birthday Sept. 22 by family and friends who said Kunder would have loved to see the pups enjoying their treats.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

