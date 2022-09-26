Time to Smile!: Check out this doggie burger bash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Shelter dogs in Pennsylvania enjoyed a special treat, in memory of a man who previously adopted a pet from shelter.

Several McDonald’s burgers were brought to the Humane Society of Lebanon County last week, in memory of Joe Kunder. The pups were very happy to receive their treats.

Kunder was killed in a motorcycle accident in June. He would have been 55.

The burgers were taken to the shelter on his birthday Sept. 22 by family and friends who said Kunder would have loved to see the pups enjoying their treats.