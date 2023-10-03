82º

WEATHER ALERT

National

National emergency alert test to be sent to all phones Oct. 4

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: National
The federal government will conduct a test of the emergency system on Wednesday

Don’t be alarmed by the sound you will hear coming from your mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon. It’s only a test.

According to FEMA’s website, a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) will be conducted on Oct. 4, 2023.

This means all major U.S. wireless providers will transmit the national test to their subscribers at around 2:20 p.m.

Your phone should only receive the test once, but cell phone providers will transmit the test for 30 minutes.

In April, a similar mobile test was conducted at 4:45 a.m. by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and read “This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

FDEM also issued an apology later in the day, saying the alert was only supposed to be on TV.

For more information, click on this link.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email