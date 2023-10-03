National emergency alert test to be sent to all phones Oct. 4

The federal government will conduct a test of the emergency system on Wednesday

Don’t be alarmed by the sound you will hear coming from your mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon. It’s only a test.

According to FEMA’s website, a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) will be conducted on Oct. 4, 2023.

This means all major U.S. wireless providers will transmit the national test to their subscribers at around 2:20 p.m.

Your phone should only receive the test once, but cell phone providers will transmit the test for 30 minutes.

In April, a similar mobile test was conducted at 4:45 a.m. by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and read “This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

FDEM also issued an apology later in the day, saying the alert was only supposed to be on TV.

