Parkland parent removed by police after outburst during State of the Union address

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The father of a Parkland school shooting victim was removed during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night after an outburst in the House chamber.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country,” Trump said in his speech. “So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

That prompted Guttenberg to yell out something about victims of gun violence.

Shortly thereafter, a Capitol police officer escorted him out of the room.

Guttenberg later took to Twitter to apologize for his outburst.

“Tonight was a rough night,” he wrote. “I disrupted the State of the Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight. That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

Trump seemed to ignore the disruption, but Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence appeared to notice. Pelosi could be seen waving her hand toward the gallery, while Pence glanced over at one point during the president’s speech.