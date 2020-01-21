66ºF

Local News

DeSantis appoints Parkland parent to Florida Board of Education

Ryan Petty’s daughter among those killed in 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Ryan Petty, father of Alaina Petty, who was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and now is part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission speaks during their meeting at the BB&T Center on June 7, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. The school safety commission was created after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to address several topics in order to prevent future school shootings. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PARKLAND, Fla. – The parent of a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting has been tapped for a seat on the Florida Board of Education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he has appointed Ryan Petty to the position.

Petty's daughter, Alaina, was one of 14 students and three faculty members killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The appointment is not a complete surprise, given his efforts to improve school safety in the aftermath of the shooting.

Petty was appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which provided a detailed analysis of the missteps made by school district officials and law enforcement before, during and after the shooting.

He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Broward County school board in 2018.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

