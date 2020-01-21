DeSantis appoints Parkland parent to Florida Board of Education

PARKLAND, Fla. – The parent of a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting has been tapped for a seat on the Florida Board of Education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he has appointed Ryan Petty to the position.

Petty's daughter, Alaina, was one of 14 students and three faculty members killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The appointment is not a complete surprise, given his efforts to improve school safety in the aftermath of the shooting.

Petty was appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which provided a detailed analysis of the missteps made by school district officials and law enforcement before, during and after the shooting.

He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Broward County school board in 2018.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.