New mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to open in Little Havana

The Robert King High Towers is a public housing complex in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will open on Wednesday morning at a public housing building in Miami’s Little Havana.

Seniors who are residents of the Robert King High Towers, at 1407 NW 7 St., will be allowed to receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 14-story towers have 303 efficiencies and 12 one-bedroom apartments.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins plan to visit the unit at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The unit is part of a new program that aims to vaccinate seniors age 65 and older who live in public housing in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent COVID-19 vaccine report on Miami-Dade County, 108,802 people have only received the first dose and 16,033 have completed the series.