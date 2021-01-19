DeSantis announces new vaccine sites at select Publix stores in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state’s partnership with Publix Super Markets to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors would expand to all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County and select Publix locations in Monroe and Martin counties.

According to the governor, two Publix locations in Monroe County will offer the vaccine to seniors 65 and older, including one in Islamorada and one in Key West.

He said seven Publix locations in Martin County will also offer the vaccine.

Any Florida resident can receive the vaccine at any of the locations.

According to DeSantis, 100-125 shots will be offered at each location on a daily basis.

During a news conference Tuesday morning outside a Publix in Jupiter, DeSantis said Publix pharmacies are an ideal vaccination location for seniors in Palm Beach County since 90 perfect of seniors live between 1 mile and 1 1/2 miles from a Publix store.

Earlier this month, DeSantis announced that several Publix locations in the state would serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites for seniors. The partnership started with three counties in Central Florida and soon expanded to other locations in northwest and northeast Florida.

With the addition of the South Florida locations, a total of 181 Publix stores will now offer the vaccine.

Click here for more information about how to book an appointment at a Publix store near you. Registration at the Publix vaccination sites in South Florida opens Wednesday and appointments will begin on Thursday. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.