Biden plans White House meeting with group of Cubans including ex-Miami mayor, Yotuel

MIAMI – Yotuel Romero, one of the musicians who created the SOS Cuba protests’ anthem “Patria y Vida”, is among the Cubans who are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon at the White House’s State Dining Room and Palm Room.

The list also includes Rosa Maria Paya, the daughter of the late Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya; former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party; and L. Felice Gorordo, of eMerge Americas, an annual tech conference.

After the July 11 uprising on the communist island and the protests that followed in Florida and Washington, Biden committed to add more sanctions, engage the international community, help provide uncensored internet, review the policy on remittances and restaff the U.S. embassy in Havana.

Some protesters in Miami-Dade County have been asking Biden for a U.S. military intervention to help get rid of communism in Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Biden said he and his administration was going to listen to leaders in the Cuban American community. Earlier this month, two top officials participated in a virtual meeting with a group that included Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

