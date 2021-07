Commissioner announces Saturday rally for freedom at Bayfront Park

Large crowd gathers for protest in Downtown Miami outside Freedom Tower

MIAMI – A Miami commissioner and local activists met Wednesday at Miami City Hall to announce an upcoming public rally to call for freedom.

Commissioner Joe Carollo said the rally is at 5 p.m., Saturday at Bayfront Park. Carollo said he has the support of activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in Miami-Dade County.

They also have the support of musicians Willy Chirino, Los 3 de La Habana, Albita, Lena and Melena Burke, Marisela Verena, and Hansel.