Mystery in Cuba: 5 high-ranking generals died in just eight days

MIAMI – The Cuban government hasn’t released the cause of death of the five high-ranking generals who have died in the last eight days.

The Cuban government did identify them as Cuban Generals Armando Choy Rodriguez, Rubén Martínez Puente, Manuel Eduardo Lastres Pacheco, Agustín Peña Porres and Marcelo Verdecia Perdomo.

Choy Rodriguez was a brigadier general. He was an author and historian of Chinese descent. He was the founder of the July 26 Movement in Villa Clara. Central University “Marta Abreu” of Las Villas tweeted Tuesday that he had died Monday night.

Martínez Puente was a general in the reserves. He was credited with giving the order to shoot down the planes of the exile group Hermanos al Rescate. The Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Cuba, or MININT, announced he died on Saturday. He was 79.

Lastres Pacheco was the head of the Eastern Army. Cuban government television reported on Monday that was dead. He joined Fidel Castro’s guerrilla in 1957, and he was under the command of Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

Peña Porres was the head of the western Cuban Army. He was a delegate in the 8th Congress of the Communist Party and was a member of the Central Committee.

Verdecia Perdomo was a reserve brigadier general. He was one of Fidel Castro’s bodyguards. Granma, the Cuban government’s newspaper, reported his death on July 20th.

A coronavirus outbreak during a face-to-face meeting after the July 11 uprising is a possible cause for their deaths, but the Cuban government hasn’t reported if this was the case.

