Salazar, Gimenez, Diaz-Balart support SOS Cuba rally in Washington

WASHINGTON – A group of Cuban-American protesters is participating in a rally and march on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos A. Gimenez, and Mario Diaz-Balart and Sen. Rick Scott are among the Florida lawmakers who joined the demonstration.

They met at 12:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square.

The march will make a 2 p.m. stop at the White House, and there will be a 3:30 p.m. stop at the Embassy of Cuba.

