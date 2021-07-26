Salazar, Gimenez, Diaz-Balart support SOS Cuba rally in Washington

WASHINGTON – A group of Cuban-American protesters is participating in a rally and march on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos A. Gimenez, and Mario Diaz-Balart and Sen. Rick Scott are among the Florida lawmakers who joined the demonstration.
They met at 12:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square.
The march will make a 2 p.m. stop at the White House, and there will be a 3:30 p.m. stop at the Embassy of Cuba.
Congresistas y líderes del exilio cubano hacen uso de la palabra frente a la @WhiteHouse para expresar solidaridad con el pueblo cubano#SOSCuba #TwitterCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/och6EGaVR8— Victor M. Dueñas (@VictorDuenasCU) July 26, 2021