Boaters travel from South Florida to waters off Cuba, light fireworks in showing of support for protesters

Group of boaters travel to Cuba, set off fireworks in showing of solidarity

MIAMI – A group of boaters from Southern Florida traveled south to the waters off Cuba.

They took video as they lit fireworks to show their support for protesters on the island.

The demonstration lasted around 30 minutes, Local 10 News learned.

The group then returned to South Florida.

They initially left Friday from Bayside Marina and stopped in Key West for fuel and inspections.

Organizers said they wanted to show support for Cubans who are fighting for freedom from the communist dictatorship following weeks of unprecedented protests.

While the U.S. Coast Guard did not escort the group, they did keep a close watch in case of emergencies.