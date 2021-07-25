Protest organizers hold peaceful gathering in Miami Beach for those suffering in Cuba

Rally held in Miami Beach to show Cuban solidarity with those suffering

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Demonstrations from those showing their support for people suffering from the crisis in Cuba are entering their third week.

A rally was held on Sunday in Miami Beach at the intersection of 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

The group, holding Cuban flags and homemade signs, was getting the attention of passing drivers and spreading the message of free Cuba.

Organizers of the protest called it a peaceful gathering.

At the event were not only Cuban Americans but people from Israel, Columbia and a host of other nations.

Some people would like to see the United States doing more to help Cuba while everyone agrees that the world needs to see how people on the island are being treated.