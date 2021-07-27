WATCH LIVE: Conservatives hold SOS Cuba demonstration in front of Capitol

WASHINGTON – A group of conservative activists organized a demonstration in front of the U.S. Capitol to ask President Joe Biden to take further action against communism in Cuba.

The American Conservative Union, Bienvenidos US, The Republican National Hispanic Assembly, the Tea Party Patriots Action, and others groups teamed up to organize the “Cuba Libre” event.

Aside from Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, the list of speakers scheduled to attend the event also includes Leader Kevin McCarthy, Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, Sen. Ted Cruz, Gordon G. Chang, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Commissioner Brendan Carr, Jenny Beth Martin, and Rep. Alex Mooney.

MEETING PLACE