Cherifulus-McCormick ‘apparent winner’ in tight District 20 Congressional primary

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Only about an hour and a half after Broward County’s canvassing board met, there may be an unofficial winner in the Democraticy primary for the 20th Congressional District.

Per Broward County Supervisor of Elections, overseas/military votes that were counted didn’t make a difference. “Today didn’t change anything,” Joe Scott, the Broward Supervisor of Elections said, as he declared Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick the apparent winner of the Democratic primary.

Cherfilus-McCormick will most likely be person who will be replacing the seat left vacant by Rep. Alcee Hastings passing, winning in a close and contentious race over Dale Holness.

Of the the 17 overseas/military that were reviewed on Friday, 12 rejected and 5 accepted. Those five votes went to other candidates.

When asked to respond to critics who doubted that the she wouldn’t be able to pull of a win, Cherifuls-McCormick said “God is good.”

Holness said is considering legal action questioning the 12 ballots that were rejected.

If Cherfilus-McCormick is declared the winner in the primary, she will advance to face Republican opponent, Jason Mariner, on Jan. 11. However, the district has historically voted overwhelmingly Democrat.