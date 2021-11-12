77º
Cherfilus-McCormick files lawsuit objecting to Holness’ push to count 3 rejected ballots

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Cherfilus-McCormick

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – It has been nine days since Broward County Democratic registered voters cast their ballots to elect the late Rep. Alcee Hastings’ replacement. Without a clear winner after machine and manual recounts, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is taking the Broward County Canvassing Board to court.

The reviewing of three vote-by-mail ballots during the manual recount stage of the 20th Congressional District Democratic primary turned problematic. The health care services executive decided to sign an emergency election lawsuit on Thursday.

Cherfilus-McCormick is contesting the board’s decision to count the three vote-by-mail ballots that were initially rejected over issues with the signatures. Her opponent, Broward Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, wants the board to count them.

Cherfilus-McCormick claims the court needs to “prohibit the illegal counting” of the ballots because these “do not bear signatures that match the voters’ signatures ... as required.” She requested an expedited hearing and alleges the board was not authorized to review vote-by-mail ballots.

Out of the 49,073 ballots, Cherfilus-McCormick was ahead Holness by five votes. The review of the three ballots on Nov. 5 was at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill. The board plans to count open vote-by-mail envelopes on Nov. 12, according to the lawsuit.

There is another problem: Officials reported the U.S. Postal Service delivered many vote-by-mail ballots late. The special general election against Republican Jason Mariner is on Jan. 11.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

