Downtown Miami prepares for hundreds attending 3rd Republican debate

Journalists attend a walk-thrrough of the theater ahead of the third Republican presidential debate, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Miami. Five hopefuls will participate in the debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, according to the Republican National Committee. They are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI – Police officers surrounded the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Wednesday hours before the third Republican debate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and a group of Republican primary candidates who want to run for president in the 2024 elections are set to meet on stage at the center’s Knight Concert Hall.

Ahead of the debate, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Hailey launched an ad attacking DeSantis for his support of off-shore drilling.

Former President Donald Trump, who recently testified during his civil fraud trial in New York, won’t be participating in the debate, but he will be in Miami-Dade. He is scheduled to hold a competing rally in Hialeah.

Sean Foreman, a Barry University political science professor, said Trump’s exclusion makes sense.

“It seems disrespectful for those who make the stage to say that they’re fighting for second place, but in reality, that’s what is going on,” Foreman said. “All of the polls show Trump strongly ahead, nationally and state by state.”

The other Republican primary candidates are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott.

Organizers expect an in-person audience of about 1,700 people and traffic disruptions on a very busy Biscayne Boulevard.

Traffic alert

Miami police officers’ planned road closures are from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and include Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 11 to 15 streets and North Bayshore Drive from Northeast 13 to 15 streets.

For a live map of traffic reports, visit this page.