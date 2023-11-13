Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans endorse Sen. Rick Scott

MIAMI – Sen. Rick Scott was in Miami on Monday to meet with Cuban-Americans who are endorsing him during his campaign for reelection.

Scott, 70, visited the Bay of Pigs Museum & Library, at 1821 SW 9 St., to receive the official endorsement of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association.

Scott, who served as governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019 and is serving his first term in the U.S. Senate, also has the endorsement of local mayors.

“It is never about him; it’s not about ego and it’s not about the title,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said praising the fellow Republican during his speech at the event.

Scott is campaigning against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former congresswoman who lost her re-election bid to Carlos Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County.

“I think in my case, as governor for eight years, I have been in the senate for five years, I am pretty well known in Florida,” Scott said during the event.

Mucarsel-Powell released a political ad claiming Scott will “strip away women’s rights” and vote against abortion, Social Security, and Medicare.

Sean Foreman, a political science professor at Barry University, said Scott’s choice to endorse former President Donald Trump will make him hard to beat.

As of Sept. 30, Scott had raised about $14 million and Mucarsel-Powell about $1.7 million.

