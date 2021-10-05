Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner buy $11 million waterfront mansion in Miami

MIAMI – Goodbye, Los Angeles — two more Hollywood faces have left the City of Angels for Miami and it’s none other than married couple musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner.

However, gone are the days of A-list celebrities looking to reside in Miami Beach’s notoriously star-studded islands of Star Island, Fisher Island, and Palm Island. Now, it seems stars are looking to invest in real estate out west (over the Venetian Causeway) to neighborhoods like Morningside, Downtown Miami (hey, David Beckham), and Coral Gables (A-Rod frequently posts from his Coral Gables home).

This trend is made even more evident thanks to information shared by The Real Deal, which states that Jonas and Turner have recently purchased a 10,416-square-foot Bay Point mansion in Miami for $11 million. This comes just three months after the famous duo listed their 15,000-square-foot Encino mansion for $16.8 million, according to The Real Deal.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner paid $11 million for a waterfront home in Miami, @kkallergis reports https://t.co/2IyswRRenz — TRD South Florida (@trdmiami) September 21, 2021

The home, which used to belong to Cuban-American singer Willy Chirino, faces Biscayne Bay and is located at 4400 Island Road in Miami’s Bay Point community, reports The Real Deal. The residence has six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and is located on a 0.4-acre lot, continues the report.

Nevertheless, whether they have downsized from their Encino, California mansion or not, Jonas and Turner have now certainly joined the hundreds of snowbirds, tech companies, and A-list celebrities who have ditched the west coast for South Florida.

For more on Turner and Jonas’ new $11 million Bay Point home, click here.