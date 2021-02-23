The billboards worked — Kim Kardashian may be moving to Miami

MIAMI – Looks like Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez’s billboards enticing west coast residents to move to Miami worked – Kim Kardashian may be moving to Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, in an interview with Life & Style magazine, an anonymous insider revealed that the 40-year-old reality TV star and business mogul is “checking out Miami real estate – and Miami men.”

News of the potential move comes just days after Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly eight years, Kanye West, on Feb. 19. The pair, who got married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony, have four children together. According to divorce documents, she is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Ad

In the latest issue of the magazine, the insider also revealed that she will be moving down for a “few months.” If the news is true, she and her family will be one of hundreds of families from out west moving east – especially to Florida. Besides the real estate market boom occurring in South Florida, the lessened restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown and consistently beautiful weather seem to be attracting more snowbirds (and reality stars) than ever before.

Just this past January, news of Ivanka and Jared Kushner purchasing a $32.2 million-dollar estate in Miami Beach’s Indian Creek neighborhood sent shockwaves from D.C. all the way to the so-called, “Millionaire Bunker.” The Kushner’s acquired the property from singer Julio Iglesias. Furthermore, just last year, seven-time-winning NFL Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady and wife, model Gisele Bündchen, purchased a $17-million-dollar property late last year.

Ad

Nevertheless, if the source is true, this wouldn’t be the first time the star has lived in the Sunshine State. She and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, filmed their hit spin-off series, “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” in Miami Beach from 2009 up until 2013.