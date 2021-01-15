Is the welcome mat out for Ivanka and Jared’s move to South Florida?

INDIAN CREEK ISLAND, Fla. – President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, bought a $30 million lot on posh Indian Creek Island. On Thursday, those that live nearby said it appeared that surveyors were out doing some work at the property where the couple is planning on building a home.

But it seems not everyone in the tight-knit community is putting out the welcome mat for the new neighbors.

The island is known as the Billionaire’s Bunker, where some of the priciest real estate in the country is located. The Kushner’s empty lot was bought from singing legend Julio Iglesias.

Indian Creek sits in splendid isolation in northern Biscayne Bay, is accessible only by boat or a private bridge, and it is guarded 24 hours a day. The village of 29 residences has 13 police officers.

We stood on the Broad Causeway and looked across to the island. It’s about as close as mere mortals or non-billionaires can get. Some of the homeowners on the island include Irma and Norman Braman, the car dealer and art collector.

In addition to the Bramans, other residents include billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Fontainebleau hotel owner Jeffrey Soffer, football star Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen just bought a tear-down home for $17 million, and the late Don Schula lived there with his wife, Mary Anne.

Indian Creek Island is Trump country. A survey found that 73 percent of residents voted for Donald Trump, but one resident who didn’t vote for Trump told Local 10 that he wants nothing to do with Jared and Ivanka when they move in.

The New York Post’s Page Six said the couple need not apply to Indian Creek Country Club because some members are ready to blackball them should they want to join.

No one at Indian Creek County Club would comment Thursday and the mayor of Indian Creek Island didn’t return calls from Local 10 News. But we’re told some residents have already welcomed the Kushners with open arms and invited them over for dinner.

That will take some time, however. The new home won’t be finished for a couple of years.

Meanwhile, Ivanka and Jared, senior advisors to the president won’t be homeless. The couple own homes in Manhattan and New Jersey.